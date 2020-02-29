Thomas W. Maass, of Kankakee, will be celebrating his 95th birthday with several family gatherings. Tom was born March 2, 1925.
He has two children: Thomas C. (Miriam) Maass, of Kankakee; and Janet (Rick) Foltz, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. Thomas also has three grandchildren.
Thomas married Mary Jannush in 1946. Tom was an MP in Europe for three years during World War II. He worked for the Illinois Secretary of State for 12 years, served as Kankakee Chief of Police and Kankakee County Sheriff. Tom has requested no gifts for his birthday because he says making it to 95 is a gift.
