Thomas W. Maass, of Kankakee, will be celebrating his 96th birthday with a card shower. He was born March 2, 1925, to William B. and Theresa Maass.
He has two children: Thomas C. (Miriam) Maass, of Kankakee; and Janet (Rick) Foltz, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. He also has three grandchildren.
Maass was an MP in Europe during World War II. He was Kankakee City Chief of Police from 1965-70 and County Sheriff from 1970-74. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks, National Sheriffs Association, IL Chiefs of Police and International Drug Enforcement Association.
