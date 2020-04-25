Mary Maass, of Kankakee, is looking forward to celebrating her 94th birthday with family and friends in the near future. In the meantime, because of social distancing, her family is relying on a card shower to remember her birthday. Mary was born April 26, 1926, in Kankakee.
She married Thomas W. Maass in September 1946 in Kankakee. They have two children: Thomas C. (Miriam), of Kankakee; and Janet (Rick), of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and three grandchildren.
Mary retired from Manteno Veterans’ Home, and she also was employed by Shapiro Developmental Center, Kankakee Electrical Steel and Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She is a member of St. John United Church of Christ. Mary enjoys crossword and word search puzzles and going for walks and expresses gratitude every day.
