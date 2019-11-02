Marcella LeSage will be celebrating her 90th birthday with her family Nov. 6. The family is hosting a card shower for Marcella. She was born in Paris, Ill., to Frances and Olivia Sullivan in 1929.
She has five children: Fred (Terri) LeSage, of Bradley; Susan (Tom) McDermott, of Chicago; Jeana (Jeff) Smith, of Frankfort; Gerald (Michelle) LeSage, of Manteno; and Judy (Ty) Arseneau, of Frankfort. She also has 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Marcella married Albert Vernon LeSage in 1960. They were married for 55 years until he passed away in 2016. Marcella taught school in Kankakee before becoming a full-time homemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!