Rosie Lee (Wicks) Lawrence, of Chebanse, celebrated her 90th birthday Nov. 2 at the Chebanse Community Center with family and friends.
She has 11 children: Catherine (John) Thompson, Martha Lawrence, Mary Lawrence, Jerry Lawrence and Callie Sessions, all of Kankakee; Willie Lawrence, Robert (Jean) Lawrence, Kevin Lawrence, Timmy Lawrence and David Lawrence, all of Chebanse; and the late Sam Baptist. She also has 25 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Rosie is a member of Moriah Baptist Church. She enjoys spending time with her family and sister, Carrie Baptist; and watching her favorite TV show, “CSI Miami,” westerns and game shows.
(0) comments
