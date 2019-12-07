Lambert 101st Birthday

Leonard Lambert of Bradley, formerly of St. Anne, is celebrating his 101st birthday with family. He was born Dec. 12, 1918, in Donovan.
He Married Stella (Detoux) Lambert Jan. 20, 1940, and they had four children: Carol (deceased), Sharon, Dale and Denise. They have a combined 54 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Leonard is a retired farmer, village official and business owner. He still lives at home, cuts his own grass, cools his meals and does laundry weekly. When he’s not busy doing household chores, he enjoys visiting with family and friends and watching TV, especially old movies.
