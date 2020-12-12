Lambert 102nd Birthday

Leonard Lambert, of Bradley, will be celebrating his 102nd birthday. He was born Dec. 12, 1918.
He married Stella (Detoux) Lambert on Jan. 20, 1949, and has four children: Carol, deceased (Melvin Marcotte); Sharon (Bill) Kibbons, of Bonfield; Dale (Betty) Lambert, of St. Anne; and Denise (Richard, deceased) Kuffel, of Clifton. He also has 13 grandchildren and 52 great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Leonard is a retired farmer, village official and business owner. He still lives at home and cuts his grass, cooks, cleans and does laundry. He enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as watching TV and playing cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!