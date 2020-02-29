Kunce 95th Birthday

Elsie Evelyn Tilstra Geisler Kunce was born Feb. 27, 1925, to Ada and Clarence Tilstra. She has three children: Patricia Kemarly, Sharon (Ron) Henrichs and Russell (Marilyn) Geisler. Elsie also has seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She loves to do word searches and play solitaire. Her family will celebrate with her, and all birthday cards can be sent to 329½ E. Seminary St., Onarga, IL 60955.
