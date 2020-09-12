Kirk 80th Birthday

Doris Kirk, of Bradley, will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a family gathering. She was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Cabery.
She has four children: Bruce (Jim) Kirk, of Kankakee; Brian (Glyn) Kirk, of Kankakee; Brent (Cathy) Kirk, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and Becky (Lindsay) Bunch, of Deerfield, N.H. She also has eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Doris retired from Riverside Medical Center and enjoys spending time with her family.
