...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Bessie Lou Johnson, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering at her home, hosted by her son, Rick. She was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Kentucky and married the now late James E. Johnson in 1948. She has four children: Rick (Kathleen), of Chicago; Jim (Lek) of Tinley Park; Debbie Adams, of Bourbonnais; and Steve, deceased, (Lynn), of Mokena. She has also been blessed with eight grand children and six great- grandchildren. Bessie enjoys gardening and spending time with her Yorkie, Pippen.
