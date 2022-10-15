Bessie Lou Johnson, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a family gathering at her home, hosted by her son, Rick. She was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Kentucky and married the now late James E. Johnson in 1948.

She has four children: Rick (Kathleen), of Chicago; Jim (Lek) of Tinley Park; Debbie Adams, of Bourbonnais; and Steve, deceased, (Lynn), of Mokena. She has also been blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bessie enjoys gardening and bird watching.

