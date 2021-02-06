...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to
midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from
midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
