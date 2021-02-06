Donna Hilsenhoff, of Manteno, celebrated her 90th birthday with a gathering at her home Feb. 1. The event was hosted by her family.

She has three children: Joseph (Lori) Hilsenhoff, John Hilsenhoff and Kristine Hilsenhoff. She also has two grandchildren.

Donna is from Bayard, Iowa. She married Joseph Hilsenhoff and moved to Manteno. She attends Community Presbyterian Church of Manteno and enjoys Gospel music.