Rebecca Cornelius Hill, of Bradley, will be celebrating her 100th birthday at a later date. She was born Aug. 10, 1920, in Paris, Tenn.
She has one son, Gene (Lori) Cornelius, of Bourbonnais. She also has three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
