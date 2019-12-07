Hildebrand 90th Birthday

Marguerite Hildebrand, of Bourbonnais, celebrated her 90th birthday with a family gathering on Nov. 9 at the Maternity BVM Catholic Church. The event was hosted by her children. She was born Nov. 5, 1929.
Marge was married to the now late William Hildebrand, they had six children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She enjoys spending time with family and her grandchildren.
