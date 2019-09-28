Hertz 80th Birthday

Roger Hertz, of Bonfield, will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a family gathering hosted by his two daughters. He was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Kankakee.
Roger has been married to the former JoAnn Domagala for 58 years. Roger has been blessed with two children: Lori (JD) Marquis, of Herscher; and Kim (Anthony) Settle, of Bourbonnais. He also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He worked at Armstrong World Industries for many years before starting his own trucking company from which he retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!