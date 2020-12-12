Hagenow 95th Birthday

Geraldine “Gerry” Hagenow, of Manteno, will be celebrating her 95th birthday Dec. 13. She was born in 1925 in Manteno.
She was married to the late Richard Hagenow for 62 years, and they had three children: Ron (Mary Ann) Hagenow, of Waterloo; Dave (Cindy) Hagenow, of Battlefield, Mo.; and the late Steve (Donna) Hagenow, of Bradley. She also has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Geraldine is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. She worked at the Manteno State Hospital and for many years at the Lyle Carstens Insurance Agency in Peotone while helping on the family farm.
