Guimond 95th Birthday

Richard Guimond, of Kankakee, will celebrate his 95th birthday Oct. 12 with a family dinner. He was born Oct. 12, 1924, in Bourbonnais.
He has one child, Raymond Guimond, of Streamwood.
Richard was married to Ruth for 71 years in Kankakee until she recently passed. He is a veteran of World War II and retired from Kankakee Fire Department as assistant fire chief. He enjoys working with computers, playing cards, home and yard maintenance and traveling in his RV throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico and spending winters in Tampa Bay, Fla.
