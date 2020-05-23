John and Sharla Grosso, of Limestone, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May 14 with a family dinner. John and the former Sharla Bates were married May 14, 1960, in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: John (Debra) Grosso III, of Limestone; and William (Julie) Grosso, of Fishers, Ind. They also have been blessed with four grandchildren.
John is retired from Grosso Construction and enjoys collecting antique tractors. Sharla enjoys quilting and genealogy research.
