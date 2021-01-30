Grassle 80th Birthday

...Heavy Wet Snow and Wind Developing This Afternoon into
Tonight...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow along with easterly winds gusting to 30 to
35 mph. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and locally
higher possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois, including the Chicago Metro area.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Sunday, with the
highest impacts this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to very low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is
possible this evening into Sunday morning. Power outages are
also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay
hydrated and take frequent breaks.
&&
