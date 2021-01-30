Grassle 80th Birthday

Gordon Grassle, of Manteno, is celebrating his 80th birthday. He was born Jan. 26, 1941. Because of COVID-19, they are celebrating with a card shower.

He has two children: Kym (Tim) Brown, of St. Louis; and Blayne (Bobbi) Grassle, of Bourbonnais. He also has seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Gordon worked for Illinois Bell-Ameritch. He enjoys showing cars, golfing, building things for his home and spending time with his family.