Gordon 90th Birthday

William “Frank” Gordon was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Coffey, Mo. His family relocated to Illinois when he was 13 years old. Frank will celebrate his birthday with family.
Frank and his wife, Jinny, were high school sweethearts, and they just celebrated their 70th anniversary. Frank and Virginia, “Jinny,” were married Jan. 22, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Princeton.
They are parents of five daughters: Wendy (Bill) Nickoley, of Rockaway, N.J.; Jane (Jerry) Chap, of Patagonia, Ariz.; Lisa Eversole, of Bourbonnais; and two daughters who are in heaven, Ann Keisler and Lynn Fritz. They have eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and one grandson, Eric, is deceased
Frank was employed by the Daily Journal for 32 years, was an avid bee keeper for 60 years and ministered at Jerome Combs Detention Center for 33 years.
The couple are both very active and longtime members of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
