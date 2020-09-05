Juanita (Walker) Goodrich, of Kankakee, celebrated her 90th birthday with her family.
She and the late Richard Goodrich Sr. have five children: Nancy (Bob) Harris, of Kankakee; Richard Goodrich Jr., of St. Anne; William (Carolyn) Goodrich, of Watseka; Linda (Tim) Petro, of Oklahoma; and Bonnie (Bob) Welker, of Indiana. She also has 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Juanita has been a homemaker and a lifelong volunteer. She worked many years in boys’ and girls’ Scouting. She has been deeply involved in Kankakee Woman’s Club and served as president and held many other offices. She helped establish the McGraw Crime Prevention program and wrote many grants and oversaw the Governor Small Auditorium’s refurbishments.
