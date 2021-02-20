Frerichs 100th Birthday

Doreen (Scanlon) Frerichs, of Herscher, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower. Please send birthday wishes to her at 7109 S. 8000W Road, Herscher, IL 60941. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Doreen was born Feb. 26, 1921.
She has four children: Colleen (Robert) Schultz, Brian Frerichs and Scott Frerichs, all of Herscher; and Craig (Elizabeth) Frerichs, of Clifton. She also has 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Doreen was a devoted homemaker and mother. She enjoys playing cards and being with her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.