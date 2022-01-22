Mandy Ruth Fiorenzo, of Kankakee, celebrated her 95th birthday, she was born on Jan. 21, 1927. Her maiden name was Harris.
A family gathering will be held at her granddaughter’s home, hosted by Julie Kline (daughter) and Candice Marcotte (granddaughter).
Mandy retired from Bear Brand Hosiery and Secrets Boutique, which was owned by Mrs. Rosemary Ciaccio. She loves to read, especially the Bible, and spend time with family.
She married Simon Fiorenzo (deceased), of Chicago Heights, and they had two children: Cynthia Gioia, of Kankakee, and Julie (David) Kline, of Milford. She has six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is a life-long member of Kankakee Gospel Assembly, Bourbonnais.