Patricia Finney, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of St. Anne, celebrated her 90th birthday with a drive-thru celebration Feb. 13. Her children hosted the event.
Patricia has five children: Michael Willey, of Moscow, Idaho; Marsha Willey (Jerry Lafond) of Tucson, Ariz.; Marc Willey, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Mitchal (Jennifer) Willey, of Madison, Wis.; and Monica (Leon) Willey Adams, of Tucson, Ariz. She also has 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pat lived in St. Anne for 79 years before moving to Tucson. She retired from Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative after 30 years. She was also a St. Anne correspondent for the Daily Journal for 25 years. Pat is a member of St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, where she volunteered in the church pantry. She is also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and serves on the parish development committee.
