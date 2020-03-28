Dykstra 100th Birthday

Eunice Dykstra, of St. Anne, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house hosted by her children in April at the Northlake Villa in St. Anne.
She has five children: Duane (Sandra) Dykstra, of Aroma Park; Carol Keller, of Bradley; Wanda (Forest) Zander, of Winfield; Mark (Kim) Dykstra, of Kankakee; and Donita Oden, of Randleman, N.C. Eunice also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Eunice is employed by McKibbon Engineering and is a member of First Baptist Church of St. Anne. She enjoys playing games with friends and family.
