Francis DuVoisin, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating his 98th birthday. He was born March 1, 1923.
Francis has three children: Karen (Larry) Blair, of Sanford, Fla.; Robert (Cathy) DuVoisin, of Bourbonnais; and Michelle (Jim) Rule, of Morton. He also has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was the owner of F and J Alignment, as well as being a lifelong farmer on the Perry Farm. Francis enjoys sports, country music and word puzzles.
