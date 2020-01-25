Duby 90th Birthday

Charlene (Bowers) Duby, of St.Anne, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Jan. 26. She was born Jan. 26, 1930. Charlene married Donald Duby (deceased) June 12, 1949, at First Presbyterian Church in St.Anne.
They had four children: Lana Coppitelle, Donald Jr. (deceased), Dan Duby (deceased) and Darrel Duby. Charlene also has been blessed with eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Charlene worked at Ropers and at St. Anne High School cafeteria for nine years.
