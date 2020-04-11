Dillon 99th Birthday

Alyce T. Dillon, of Kankakee, celebrated her 99th birthday with a gathering held at her home with family and friends.
She was married to the late Lee Dillon Sr., and together they had five children: Shirley Cox, of California; Lee Dillon Jr., of Kankakee; Warren Dillon, of Kankakee; Nelson Dillon, of Kankakee; and Sandra Celestine, of California.
Alyce is retired from the Manteno State Hospital.
