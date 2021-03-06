Dillon 100th Birthday

Alyce T. Dillon, of Kankakee, celebrated her 100th birthday March 4. Because of COVID-19, there will not be an in-person celebration. Those who know her are invited to participate in a shower of birthday cards to help celebrate this milestone.
She was married to the late Lee Dillon Sr., and they raised five children: Shirley Cox and Sandra Celestine, both of Stockton, Calif.; Nelson Dillon, Lee Dillon Jr. and Warren Dillon, all of Kankakee. Alyce also has 16 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 57 great-great-grandchildren.
She retired as a supervisor from Manteno State Hospital.
