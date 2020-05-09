DesMarteau 90th Birthday

Rita DesMarteau, of Kankakee, celebrated her 90th birthday Feb. 20 with a family gathering. The event was hosted by Leah and Ryan Gibbs. Rita was born Feb. 21, 1930.
She has six children: Michelle (Ken) Barrie, of St. Anne; Diane DesMarteau (Rich), of Kankakee; Marc (Kathy) DesMarteau, of Darien; Jamine (David) Morris, of Springfield; John (Alicia) DesMarteau, of Bourbonnais; and Paul DesMarteau, of Bolingbrook. She also has 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rita worked at Roper Corporate and Love Christian Center gift shop.
