Denault 80th Birthday

Vernal “Bud” Denault, of Herscher, will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Herscher United Methodist Church. The event will be hosted by his family. He was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Herscher.
He has one child, Lori (Grant) Jackson, of Kankakee.
Vernal has been married to Helen (Nelson) for 54 years. He retired from Henkel as a maintenance technician. He enjoys fixing things, and he is known as the “Bike Man” in Herscher.
