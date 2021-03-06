Denault 90th Birthday

Loretta J. Denault, of St. Anne, will be celebrating her 90th birthday March 11 with a card shower of birthday greetings. She was born in 1931, the oldest of the four children of Walter Jr. and Ruth Daily and now lives just down the road from her childhood homestead.
She is the widow of Robert “Bob” Denault, who she married in 1951. They raised three children: Julia Parker (Richard), of Eagle, Colo.; Gloria (Martin) Amadio, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Gregory Denault, of St. Anne. Loretta also has a grandchild.
In addition to raising their three children, Loretta enjoyed a 28-year career with Kankakee Title and Trust until her retirement in 1995. In 1996, she began work as a volunteer at St Mary’s, now AMITA Hospital, until recently. She enjoys reading, crossword puzzles, Words with Friends and sending greeting cards.
