Crump-Bishop 95th birthday

Martha Crump Bishop, of Bradley, is celebrating her 95th birthday with a family dinner. She was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Ripley, Miss. She married Harley Crump Sr. in 1942 and then married Eugene Bud Bishop in 1987; both are deceased.
She has two children, Harley (Pam) Crump, of Kankakee; and Cindy (Rick) Turney, of Blue Mountain, Miss. Martha also has been blessed with four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She worked at Shapiro for 30 years and enjoys fishing, dancing to country music, listening to Southern gospel music, flowers and helping others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!