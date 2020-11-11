Crane 95th Birthday

Betty Crane, of Watseka, will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a gathering at Iroquois Memorial Resident Home and a card shower. Please send cards to Iroquois Resident Home, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka, IL 60970.
Betty has six children: Earl (Nancy) Crane, of Bourbonnais; Charles (Nancy) Crane, of Clifton; Faye (Joe) Marek, of St. Anne; Gary (Karen) Crane, of Cabery; Ruby (Robert) Statler, of Clifton; and Rita (Mike) Hilligoss, of Buckley. She also has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her biggest enjoyments in life were being a homemaker and her children and grandchildren.
