James Francis Coughlin, of Manteno, will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a gathering on Aug. 3, at the Maple Ridge Park Fieldhouse. The event is being hosted by his family.
James has four children: James (Kathleen) Coughlin, of Chicago; William Coughlin (Colleen Farrell), of Oak Lawn; Patricia Coughlin (James Lammert), of Oak Lawn; and Cathy (Kevin) Smith, of Lisle. He also has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
James enjoys fishing, trains, and church and neighborhood organizations. He is retired from the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. He served in World War II as an U.S. Army Medic-Tec 5 and is a member of VFW Post 755.
