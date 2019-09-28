Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER... KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/CHICAGO. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON, OR FROM CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH THE ILLINOIS RIVER. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * 7 INCHES OF RAIN FELL IN THE WILMINGTON THE LAST 24 HOURS. * ACTION STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 5.5 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 5.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS IN AREAS IMMEDIATELY ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. &&