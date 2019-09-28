Bethel Coplea, of Gibson City, will celebrate her 95th birthday with family. She was born on Oct. 5, 1924, near Essex.
She has five children: Wayne (Judy) Coplea; Marty (Lois) Coplea; Beth (Gerry) Donley; Lorrie (Glenn) Robinson; and Donald (Sandra) Coplea. She also has nine grandchildren and one step-grandchild and numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Bethel was married to Wayne Coplea on Feb. 27, 1943, of Camp Wolters, Texas, for 15 years until he passed away. She worked various places and Clancy Funeral Home and Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home.
