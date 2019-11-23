Chinski 95th Birthday

Hazel V. Chinski, of Kankakee, will celebrate her 95th birthday with a gathering Nov. 24.
She has four children: Donna (Rodney) Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Bourbonnais; Cindy (Raymond) Colevris, of Kankakee; and the late Robert Chinski, Jr. She also has seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
Hazel and Robert Chinski have been married for 71 years. She retired from Central Community School District as a bus driver. She is a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, where she taught Sunday school and was active in women’s groups and served on various committees.
