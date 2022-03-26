Chinski 99th Birthday

Robert J. Chinski, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating his 99th birthday with a family gathering. He was born on March 31, 1923.
Robert has four children: Donna (Rodney) Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Chatsworth; Cindy (Raymond) Colevris, of Kankakee and Robert J. Chinski Jr. (deceased). He has 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Bob is an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church and was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Kankakee County. Bob was a custodian and substitute bus driver for more than 15 years. Bob is a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran.