Robert J. Chinski Sr. recently celebrated his 97th birthday. He was born March 31, 1923. A family gathering is planned for a later date, hosted by his daughters.
Robert married Hazel V. Morris on March 27, 1949, and together they have four children: Donna and Rodney Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Kankakee; Cindy and Ray Colevris, of Kankakee; and Robert J. Chinski Jr., deceased. They have seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
Robert is a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, and he retired from Central Community School District in Clifton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!