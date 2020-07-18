Cheffer 100th Birthday

Colette Cheffer, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 21 with a video conference.
She has three children: Jim (Monica) Cheffer, of Bradley; Ron (Betty) Cheffer, of Omaha; and Marc (Vicki) Cheffer, of Streator. She also has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After 20 years of service Colette retired from Belscot, where she worked in the children’s department. She was an active member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee. She enjoys reading, visiting family and friends, Cubs and Sox baseball and keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
