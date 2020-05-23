Allen Carley, of Danforth, formerly of Watseka, will celebrate his 100th birthday June 2 at Prairieview Lutheran Home.
He has five children: Leon (Janet) Carley, of Beloit, Wis.; Russell, deceased (Verla) Carley, of Milford; Bonita Rajala, of Watseka; Virginia (Bob) Buhr, of Milford; and Kenton (Lisa) Carley, of Milford. He has 12 grandchildren (two deceased), 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Allen was born June 2, 1920, in Milford. He was married to Velma Scheiwe (now deceased) for 77 years. He retired from a lifetime of farming 30 years ago.
Because of the nursing home lockdown, the family is requesting cards be sent to Allen at Prairieview Lutheran Home, 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth, IL 60930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!