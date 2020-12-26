Caise 85th Birthday

Genevieve A. Caise, of St. Anne, will be celebrating her 85th birthday. She was born Dec. 29, 1936.
She has six children: JoAnn Henke (deceased); Michael (Jean) Foltz, of Cabery; Brenda Bult, of Kankakee; Kurt (Rhonda) Foltz, of Florida; Barbara Johnson (deceased); and Joe Foltz, of Limestone. Genevieve also has three stepchildren: Debra Ann Caise, Joseph H. Caise and David (Debbie) Caise, all of St. Anne. She has 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Gen retired from Personal Products (Johnson & Johnson). She is an avid reader, and enjoys crocheting baby Afghans for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
