Buswell 90th Birthday

Bernadine A. Buswell, of Watseka, will be celebrating her 90th birthday April 30 with a card shower. Please send birthday wishes to 221 E. Ash St., Watseka, IL 60970. A family gathering is planned also.
Bernadine married the late Ralph Buswell on Aug. 8, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. They have eight children: Rosann (Don) Miller of Watseka; Julie (Steve) Danker, of Excelsior, Minn.; Gregg (Sheila) Buswell, of St. Louis, Mo.; Larry (Diane) Buswell, of Watseka; Marty (Suzie) Buswell, of Woodlawn; Pam (Kevin) Verkler, of Watseka; Jim Buswell of Kentland, Ind.; and David (Cheri) Buswell, of Bloomington, Minn. She also has 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is a member of St. Edmund’s Catholic Church in Watseka, where she was the organist and church secretary for many years.