Claire Bunnell, of Manteno, will be celebrating her 90th birthday at a later date. She was born Sept. 11, 1930.
Claire has three children: Brent (Kristin) Bunnell, of Bourbonnais; Kathy (Arnold) Guimond, of Wilmington; and David, who is deceased. She also has seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was self employed as a beautician and also was employed at Chicago Bridge & Iron and Meyers Petroleum. She enjoys reading, watching the Cubs and visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
