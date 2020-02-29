Eugene Brown Sr., formerly of Mississippi, will celebrate his 90th birthday with his family and friends. He married Joanne Brown on June 16, 1956, at Joliet Court House. He was born March 5, 1930.
They had four children and five grandchildren. Eugene worked for the City of Kankakee for 24 years and retired in 1995. He loves to take pictures of old homes.
