Madeline Bouchard, of Herscher, will be celebrating her 90th birthday June 4. Friends and family are invited to an open house in her honor from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church parish hall in Herscher. No gifts please. CDC and Joliet Diocese event guidelines will be followed.
She married Sterling Bouchard on Jan. 20, 1951. She worked side-by-side with her husband on the grain and dairy farm southwest of Herscher for 62 years. She has three children: Gary (Margo) Bouchard, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Marla (Greg) Devine, of Chebanse; and Glen Bouchard, of Overland Park, Kan. Madeline has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Madeline was active in several organizations, including serving as president of the women’s committee of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau and is a member of St Margaret Mary CCW. At the age of 58, she began working part time at the State Bank of Herscher, where she stayed for 28 years.