Borgialli 99th Birthday

Carolyn Alice (Prairie) Borgialli, of Kankakee, celebrated her 99th birthday Feb. 23 with a family gathering at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. She was born Feb. 18, 1921.
She has two children: Dominic (Gwenn) Borgialli, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; and Carol Hatley, of Bourbonnais. She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Carolyn loves to spend time with family and enjoyed seeing and sharing her day with all of her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended families of great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews at the gathering hosted by her children.
