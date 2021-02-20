Borgialli 100th Birthday

Carolyn Alice (Prairie) Borgialli is celebrating her 100th birthday with her family. She was born Feb. 18, 1921, in Kankakee.
Carolyn married the late Dominic Borgialli, and they have two children: Carol Hatley, of Bourbonnais; and Dominic (Gwenn) Borgialli, of Redondo Beach, Calif. She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who fondly call her “Grandma Jolly.”
We will continue to celebrate Carolyn’s birthday on the 18th of each month this year. If you would like to participate in the card shower or drop her a line, please send them to P.O. Box 202, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
