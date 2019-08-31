Mary Ann Bisaillon, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends Sept. 8 with a luncheon celebration. The event is being hosted by her daughter.
She was married to the late Richard Bisaillon, and has a daughter, Michelle (John) Baldwin, of Orland Park. Mary also has one granddaughter and a great-grandson.
Mary is retired as a school secretary for St. Lawrence O’Toole school of Mattson. She was the president of the Catholic Women’s League at Maternity BVM Catholic Church for many years and volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital and Seconds to Go in assisting those in need. She also enjoys playing cards, spending time with friends and family, and shopping.
