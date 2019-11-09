Happy Bettenhausen, formerly of Frankfort and Manteno and now of Prairie View Lutheran Home in Danforth, celebrated his 95th birthday Oct. 28 with friends and family. Happy’s late wife of 73 years, Dorothy, passed away in 2017. He spent part of his life with Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort since 1976, and he enjoyed another birthday party at the dealership.
