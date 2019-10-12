Bettyjane F. (Styck) Bertrand, of Bourbonnais, will celebrate her 90th birthday Oct. 19 with a family gathering. The event will be hosted by her children. She was born Oct. 21, 1929.
She has three children: Kim (Kevin) Mauritzen, of Bradley; Keith Bertrand, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and the late Karen Hansen. She also has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bettyjane was married to Ray K. Bertrand on Oct. 2, 1948, for 70 years until he passed away this year. They enjoyed playing bingo, euchre and visiting Branson, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!